Parks and Rec releases seasonal activities guide

Yuma, Arizona - A key tool for planning your family’s spring and summer is now available. The City of Yuma Parks and Recreation’s Spring/Summer Activities Guide is ready for pickup or to download and view online.

City residents may begin registering for the activities listed in the new guide March 20; those living outside city limits or those who prefer to register online may begin registration March 27.

Hard copies of this year’s guide will be distributed in the Sunday, March 18 edition of the Yuma Sun. Or, just one click on the link found on the Parks and Recreation department’s page on the City’s website provides access to printable PDF version of the 50-page guide.

Printed copies of the guide will also be available in upcoming weeks at all Parks and Recreation facilities, including the Yuma Civic Center, Yuma Art Center, Desert Hills Golf Course, the North End Community Center, and the main office on the first floor of City Hall.

Published twice yearly, the Parks and Recreation Activities Guide is the complete listing for sports, arts, leagues, lessons and more for all ages.

New events in this year’s guide include the Night at the Museum Sleepover at the Yuma Art Center, presented in conjunction with the Children’s Museum of Yuma County. It’s scheduled to take place 7 p.m. June 22 to 8 a.m. June 23.

Popular events for families:

Mermaid Splish Splash Party Bash, April 6

Tunes and Tacos Festival, April 13-14

ARTbeat 11, April 21

Fairy Party, April 21

Family Fish Fiesta and Kids to Park Day, May 19

Opening day at Valley Aquatic Center, May 26

Come Out and Play Day – Day for Kids, June 2

Movie in the Park, “Little Big League,” June 2

Opening day for Marcus Pool and Kennedy Pool, June 5

Summer Washoes Tournament, June 22

4th of July All American BBQ and Fireworks Spectacular, July 4

Infinite Imagination Youth Theater presents “Xanadu, Jr.,” July 20-21

Back to School Rodeo, July 21

Party Expo, Aug. 25

Woof Splash Expo, Aug. 25

Fiestas Patrias Street Fair, Sept. 14

The Yuma Parks and Recreation team is committed to creating opportunities for all ages to get active and connect with the community.

City of Yuma's Activity Guide