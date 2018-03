Massacre at Caborca: the Ill-fated Crabb Expedition of 1857

Yuma, Arizona - On Thursday, March 29th, the Heritage Library will host “Massacre at Caborca: the Ill-fated Crabb Expedition of 1857” at 10:30 a.m. In 1857, American Henry Crabb led a filibuster into Sonora, Mexico with devastating consequences. Political historian Ian McDougall takes a fresh look at a still controversial conflict.

There is no charge to attend.



The Heritage Library is located at 350 Third Street. For more information, call (928) 783-5415.