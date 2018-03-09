Solar Viewing on the Patio

Yuma, Arizona - On Saturday, March 24th, the Foothills Library is hosting “Solar Viewing on the Patio” at 10:00 a.m. View the sun through the library’s solar telescope, and look through telescopes that have solar filters to observe sun spots, prominences, and flares.

At 10:30 a.m., see a solar oven demonstration and sample food that’s been cooked using sunlight! There is no charge to attend.



The Foothills Library is located at 13226 E South Frontage Road. For more information, call (928) 342-1640.