Everyone is Special

Details

Yuma, Arizona - The Yuma County Library District, in collaboration with Western Area Council of Governments (WACOG), will host “Everyone is Special” on Saturday, March 24th. Children of all ages are invited to join WACOG Head Start teachers at Yuma County Libraries at 10:00 a.m. for a family storytime and craft!

There is no charge to attend.

Main Library, 2951 S 21st Drive

Foothills Library, 13326 E South Frontage Road

Heritage Library, 350 Third Avenue

San Luis Library, 1075 N 6th Avenue

Somerton Library, 240 Canal Street

Wellton Library, 28790 San Jose Avenue

For more information, call Youth Services at (928) 373-6468.