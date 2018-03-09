Everyone is Special

Yuma, Arizona - The Yuma County Library District, in collaboration with Western Area Council of Governments (WACOG), will host “Everyone is Special” on Saturday, March 24th. Children of all ages are invited to join WACOG Head Start teachers at Yuma County Libraries at 10:00 a.m. for a family storytime and craft!

There is no charge to attend.



Main Library, 2951 S 21st Drive



Foothills Library, 13326 E South Frontage Road



Heritage Library, 350 Third Avenue



San Luis Library, 1075 N 6th Avenue



Somerton Library, 240 Canal Street



Wellton Library, 28790 San Jose Avenue



For more information, call Youth Services at (928) 373-6468.