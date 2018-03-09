Art Center galleries feature 'Arte Callejero'

Yuma, Arizona - The Yuma Art Center invites everyone to attend its newest exhibit, Arte Callejero, starting Friday and running through May 19​.

Arte Callejero fills all four galleries with a snapshot of contemporary and street artists working throughout Arizona and California. The galleries, 254 S. Main St., are open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Admission is free.

“Arte Callejero is an exhibit that we feel is very relevant to the current national and international art conversation,” said Arts and Culture Program Manager Lindsay Benacka.

“The exhibit features works by 12 artists who represent a diverse cross-section of both aesthetics and backgrounds. Most of these artists are muralists or can be found creating large works of public art. This show, however, aims to showcase their personal studio practices and appreciate ‘arte callejero,’ or street-styled art, as a fine art gallery exhibition.”

This exhibit highlights works by Mexican-born, Phoenix-based artist Diego Perez who is a master oil painter and primarily creates technically refined paintings that always have a social justice or dark humor twist to the classic content.

On the other end of the spectrum in this show are works by artist Bumblebee, who is based in Los Angeles but is no stranger to Yuma having created a mural on the back of the 224 Main Street Shops.

“Bumblebee’s works are playful characters who seem to have jumped off the page of a graphic novel,” Benacka said.

Arte Callejero features works by:

Bumblebee, Los Angeles

Tato Caraveo, Phoenix

Lalo Cota, Phoenix

Diane Creighton, Tuscon

Albert Escalante, Yuma

Lia Littlewood, Yuma

Stefanie Littlewood, Yuma

Diego Perez, Phoenix

Jessie Robles, Yuma

Diane Silver, Yuma

JB Snyder, Phoenix

Sebastian Tierney, Seattle

A reception for this exhibit will be held 6 to 8 p.m. March 23 at the Yuma Art Center. Many of the featured artists will attend. Members of the public are invited.