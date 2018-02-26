Arizona Western College Unveils Strategic Plan: Technology, Agility and Baccalaureate Degrees at the top of the list

Yuma, Arizona - Doubling the Baccalaureate degree attainment rate for the two counties it serves is the highest goal for the new AWC Strategic Plan 2025, which was unveiled in three events in Parker, San Luis and Yuma in late January. Implementation teams are currently forming to bring the plan to life.

The new Strategic Plan, developed over about 14 months, and with the input of over 2,600 voices, includes four guiding Strategic Directions: Agility, Technology, Accessibility and Prosperity. Each direction includes 4-6 specific objectives. The plan also includes new college values and a statement outlining what makes an amazing Student Experience.

The work to create an inclusive, coordinated plan included:

Preliminary small focus groups and online surveys for faculty, staff and students designed to bring important issues to light

A large community event, the Horizon Symposium, which featured regional thought leaders in many of those topic areas, and encouraged external partners to share their opinions in hosted focus groups

Employee “Scan Teams” which gathered primary and secondary research in key areas

A Student Experience Workshop helped employees and students create a shared vision of our optimal student experience

A Values workshop, followed by two online surveys, helped define and refine organizational values

Revised Mission and Vision statements, created by AWC’s elected District Governing Board, and adopted in December, 2017

Strategic Directions and Objectives work, including a community feedback session in December 2017

Nearly 70 AWC employees volunteered to help create and carry out the Implementation Plan, which will be focused around four Strategic Directions: Agility, Technology, Accessibility, and Prosperity. Each direction has a guiding statement, and 4-6 objectives with specific timelines attached. The work teams are designed to represent faculty, classified and professional-administrative employee groups equitably.

The public is welcome to view the Strategic Plan, and keep up-to-date with the college’s work in this area online at www.azwestern.edu/strategy