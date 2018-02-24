Professor Kweiman Yang presents Chinese Language and Culture

Yuma, Arizona - Kweiman Yang, Professor of Mathematics at Arizona Western College, will visit the Foothills Library in March 2018 to discuss Chinese Language and Culture. Her sessions are designed to introduce various aspects of Chinese culture.

There is no charge to attend.



Friday, March 9th @ 3:00 p.m.

Dragon Festival

Learn about the Taiwanese Dragon Festival with a story, and make some creative art.



Friday, March 23rd @ 3:00 p.m.

Chinese Paper Cutting

Read and write some Chinese texts and create Chinese characters out of paper.



The Foothills Library is located at 13226 E. South Frontage Road. For more information, call (928) 342-1640.