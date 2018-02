Yuma Orchid Society Annual Orchid Repotting

Yuma, Arizona - Meet fellow gardening enthusiasts and learn how to make things grow in Arizona! On Thursday, March 8th, the Yuma Orchid Society is hosting an Annual Orchid Repotting at 1:00 p.m. at the Foothills Library. Bring your orchids for repotting, and learn the basics about how to care for orchids in the Desert Southwest.

There is no charge to attend.



The Foothills Library is located at 13226 E South Frontage Road. For more information, please call (928) 342-1640.