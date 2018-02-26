AWC Community Band and local musicians to perform together

Yuma, Arizona - The Arizona Western College Community Band is teaming up with local musicians to perform a concert on Friday, March 16.

“Band and Chamber Music: A Concert by the AWC Community Band and Local Musicians” will begin at 7 p.m. in the Cibola High School Auditorium, 4100 W. 20th St.

The first half of the performance will consist of various pieces of music for small ensembles performed by local musicians. The second half will feature the AWC Community Band.

The concert is free and open to the public.

For more information, contact Professor Shawn Pollard at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or at (928) 344-7573.