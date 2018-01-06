Armed Robbery Home Invasion 600 Block of S. 20th Avenue

Yuma, Arizona - Last night, at approximately 11:00 p.m., Yuma Police Officers responded to the 600 Block of S. 20th Avenue for a reported home invasion.

The investigation revealed the suspect forced entry into a residence and displayed a knife while demanding money. The suspect fled on foot when the victim stated they were calling the police. The suspect was last seen running west bound on 6th Street. The suspect is still outstanding.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 5’8”, average build, and wearing a gray flannel with a blue bandanna over his face.

There was no reported injuries reference to this case. No money or property was reported taken.

This case is still under investigation.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please call the Yuma Police Department at 928-373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.