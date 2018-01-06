Keishawna Precious Rattler Homicide Update

Yuma, Arizona - On Wednesday, December 20, 2017 at approximately 5:06 a.m., officers responded to the 900 block of S. 1st Avenue reference to shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers located a 23 year old female with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center in serious condition.

There are no suspects in custody at this time. The Yuma Police Department is still investigating the scene.

The victim in this case has been identified as 23 year old Keishawna Precious Rattler. On January 3, 2018 the Yuma Police Department received confirmation that Keishawna Precious Rattler succumbed to her injuries. Next of Kin has been notified.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please call Yuma Police Department Detective Montana (928) 373-4782 or Detective Saenz (928) 373-6079 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.