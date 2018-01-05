Circle K Robbery, 637 E. 32nd Street

Yuma, Arizona - Wednesday at 3:44 AM, the Yuma Police Department responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Circle K, 637 E. 32nd Street.

Through the initial investigation, officers learned 2 males entered the business and threatened the clerk with a hand gun and took an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspects fled the scene at a high rate of speed down Arizona Avenue and were seen going to an apartment complex located in the 1900 S. 2nd Avenue.

21 year old Anthony Robert Duran, 19 year old Victor Dominguez and 21 year old Gil Daniel Juarez were booked on armed robbery charges. There are no outstanding suspects in this case.

This case is still under investigation.

There have been no reported injuries reference to this case.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please call the Yuma Police Department at 928-373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.