Vehicle versus train collision near Avenue 5½E

Yuma, Arizona - On Sunday, February 11, 2018 at approximately 1:45 p.m. the Yuma Police Department responded to a vehicle versus train collision near Avenue 5½E and the railroad tracks.

The initial investigation revealed a white 2016 Toyota Sequoia, driven by a 36 year old, was driving westbound on the railroad tracks when it collided with an eastbound train.

The 36 old male Sequoia driver was pronounced deceased at the scene. The train crew was not injured in the collision. The driver of the 2016 Toyota Sequoia has been identified as 36 year old Drew Pilkington.

This case is still under investigation.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.