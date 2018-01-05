When storms happen

Yuma, Arizona - This time of year, periods of warmer weather can be followed by high winds and even storms. When storms happen, the Yuma Fire Department will normally respond to a variety of related calls for blown transformers, lines down, poles on fire, etc. This is not an uncommon occurrence during rain/wind storms and Yuma residents are asked to use extra caution when these events occur.

When power is out to the lights that control an intersection, treat that intersection like you would a 4-way stop. This is not just a good suggestion, it is the law. Use extra caution, plenty of patience, and don’t drive through areas where the power is out unless it absolutely necessary. If you must go out, be sure to drive appropriately for conditions. Leave extra space between you and the vehicle in front of you, and slow down. And NEVER drive into flooded areas.

Treat all downed wires as if they were power lines and live. Even if they are temporarily not electrified, that may change. These lines can be VERY dangerous and merely stepping on them could cost you your life. When power is out, resist the temptation to go “sightseeing”. You may find the cause of the outage, with tragic results.

