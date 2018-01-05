Community input sought on Yuma arts initiative

Yuma, Arizona - The City of Yuma's Division of Arts and Culture is teaming up with the Arizona Creative Communities Institute (AZ CCI) to gather community feedback on the arts by asking residents to please fill out a survey. The effort aims to better understand Yuma’s arts and cultural needs.

The seven-question survey is available here.

The results will be used by the Arizona Creative Communities Institute (AZ CCI), an organization which offers small teams the opportunity to explore ways that creativity can be utilized for positive community impact, and helps them to collaboratively design up to a five-month artist project.

In addition to seven questions, the survey also asks residents to submit any other comments, ideas or feedback on how a wide-scape public art project in Yuma could be implemented. The Yuma Art Center has aimed to increase and sustain the vibrancy of arts and culture in the region. Public feedback is sought about individuals’ experiences and needs in the arts through the survey from people of all ages, backgrounds and areas within the community.

The survey is to be filled out, printed and submitted to the Yuma Art Center (254 S. Main Street) or the Littlewood Fine Art and Community Co-Op (1480 S. 2nd Avenue). It can also be submitted electronically by emailing a PDF version of the survey to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. Please fill out and turn in your survey by Feb. 2.

Yuma's AZ CCI team, which is part of an active learning network that seeks opportunities to study from and with local/national experts, is made up of several leaders in the local arts community. The Yuma AZ CCI Team includes Lindsay Benacka from the Yuma Art Center, Maria McKivergan from Desert Counseling and Recovery Services, Cari Jean Nelson from Kofa High School, and Isaac Russell of Love Tree Farms and Littlewood Fine Art and Community Co-Op.

For more information about the AZ CCI, visit their website: https://azarts.gov/nextaz/az-creative-communities/. Please contact the Yuma Art Center for any additional questions at (928) 373-5202.