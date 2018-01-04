Trailer fire at the Colorado Street Trailer Park

Yuma, Arizona - This morning, just before 12:30 am, a trailer was reported on fire at the Colorado Street Trailer Park, 1980 West Colorado Street. Arriving Yuma Fire Department personnel found a travel trailer with heavy smoke and flames coming from it. Firefighters quickly knocked down the fire, preventing it from spreading to other structures.

The trailer was completely destroyed and a neighboring trailer had a small amount of damage from radiant heat. The occupant of the trailer, where the fire occurred, was not home at the time of the fire. Investigators from both the Yuma Fire Department and Yuma Police Department are working to determine the cause of the fire.

Anyone with information about this fire is asked to contact Fire Investigator Bill Jones at 928-373-4850 or Detective Erick Fell at 928-373-4700.