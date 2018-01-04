Kitchen Grease Fire results in significant burns

Yuma, Arizona - On Tuesday, just after 2:30 pm, the Yuma Fire Department responded to a report of a person with burn injuries. YFD personnel found a male with significant burn injuries from a fire that had occurred in his kitchen. The patient was treated and transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center.

Fire investigators determined that the victim was heating grease on the stove and left the kitchen for a short time. The grease in the pan ignited and set off a smoke alarm. In an attempt to put out the fire the victim threw water on the burning pan of oil. The resulting reaction between water and burning grease explosively spread the fire and ignited his clothing, causing serious burns. The damage to the kitchen was limited to the area immediately surrounding the stove.

The most common place for fires to start in the home is in the kitchen. The most common place in the kitchen for fires to start is on the stove top and the most common reason is unattended cooking. In addition, you should never use water to try and extinguish a grease fire. A dry chemical fire extinguisher or, if it can be done safely, placing the pan’s lid on top of the flame and turning off the stove are much better methods of putting out a grease fire. Better still, to avoid injury, exit the home and call 9-1-1.