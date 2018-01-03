New Years 2018 DUI Enforcement Detail Stats

Yuma, Arizona - The City of Yuma Police Department conducted an Impaired Driving Enforcement detail From Friday, Dec. 29th, 2017 through Monday, Jan. 1st, 2018. This detail was conducted with assistance from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety. The focus of the detail was to apprehend impaired drivers and discourage others from driving while impaired.

During this detail there were 10 extra officers working. They conducted 80 traffic stops, the results of which are as follows: