Motor vehicle vs. residence collision

Yuma, Arizona - This morning at 4:19am, Officers from the Yuma Police Department responded to the 2500 Block of S 40th Way in reference to a motor vehicle vs. residence collision.

Officers discovered the driver of the vehicle, identified as twenty-four (24yo) Angelica Murillo, failed to control her vehicle. The vehicle collided with two residences which resulted in significant damage.

Alcohol was determined to be a factor in the collision.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous. Remember if your information leads to an arrest you may receive up to a $1,000 cash reward.