San Carlos Hotel Fire

Yuma, Arizona - This morning, just past midnight, Officers from the Yuma Police Department responded to the San Carlos Hotel, located at 106 East 1st Street, in reference to an active fire.

Officers evacuated the building to assist the Yuma Fire Department. Residents were assisted by the Red Cross as they were unable to return to their apartments for some time.

The 100-200 blocks of East 1st St were closed for approximately three and a half hours, until the scene was released at approximately 3:30am.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous. Remember if your information leads to an arrest you may receive up to a $1,000 cash reward.