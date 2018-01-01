Circle K Armed Robberies

Yuma, Arizona - This morning, at approximately 5:39am Officers from the Yuma Police Department responded to the Circle K located at 820 W 32nd Street in reference to an armed robbery, at gun point.

At 5:50am, a second armed robbery occurred at the Circle K located at 2398 S Avenue B. The suspect and weapon matched that of the first robbery and is believed to be related.

The suspect is described as wearing a black and gray flannel shirt over a gray hoodie, black shorts, white shoes, and a blue bandanna covering their face. The firearm used was a black pistol.

An undisclosed amount of money was taken. This case is actively being investigated.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous. Remember if your information leads to an arrest you may receive up to a $1,000 cash reward.