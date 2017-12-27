Basic poses of Qigong

Yuma, Arizona - The Yuma County Library District, in collaboration with the Yuma County Health Department, is pleased to present “Healthy You,” a series of workshops designed to promote a more active lifestyle through a variety of activities.

Beginning Monday, January 8th, the Main Library will host a series of Qigong classes. Instructor Jose Beltran will teach the basic poses of Qigong, a Chinese exercise practiced to achieve balance and flexibility. There is no charge to attend. Classes will be held at the Main Library each Monday from 10:00-11:00 a.m. through February 5th.



The Main Library is located at 2951 S 21st Drive. For more information, call (928) 782-1871.