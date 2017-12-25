Yuma Police Officers responded to discharge of a firearm

Yuma, Arizona - Last night, at approximately 11 p.m., Yuma Police Officers responded to a disturbance in the 2000 block of E. 25th Street involving discharge of a firearm.

An ensuing investigation revealed that 32 year-old Joaquin Beltran Flores started an altercation involving domestic violence and child custody issues. Joaquin Flores has been known to frequent the cities of Yuma and Somerton, Arizona.

No one was injured as the result of the shots fired, but at least one vehicle sustained damage. Yuma Police are actively looking for Joaquin Flores, who fled the scene and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Joaquin Flores is a Hispanic male, approximately 5’10, 185 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He is a fugitive from justice involving other incidents, and has been known to drive a silver Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS in the past. This vehicle has been located and impounded by police, so his current vehicle information (if any) is unknown.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with information about this case or knowledge of where Joaquin Flores is located to please call police at (928)783-4421 or 78-CRIME (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.