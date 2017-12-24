Christmas Eve Morning Fires

Yuma, Arizona - This morning, shortly before 6:30 AM, the Yuma Fire Department received a call that smoke was coming from a business at 6179 E Gila Ridge Road. Further reports were that there was also an active ammonia leak from that business, Tanimura & Antle. Arriving firefighters found smoke coming from a mechanical room. Inside Firefighters found there had been a small fire and also a small ammonia leak in that room. The fire was extinguished and the leak contained to the room. As a precaution the building was evacuated.

Although there is no threat to the surrounding area, YFD's Special Operations Vehicle was dispatched due to the hazardous material (ammonia) involved. YFD firefighters were on the scene, for several hours. Fire damage was limited to contents of the mechanical room. The cause of the fire and small ammonia leak are currently under investigation. There were no injuries reported on this incident, and evacuations were local to the business only.

Less than fifteen minutes after the fire/ammonia leak response, reports were received of a trailer fire at Araby Acres, 6649 E. 32nd Street #76. YFD personnel arrived to find heavy smoke and flames outside of a trailer. Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire before it could destroy the trailer or spread to any other nearby structures.

Two adults and two children were inside at the time of the fire. The fire started outside of the trailer, and was confined to storage materials outside, and portions of the exterior structure. There were no injuries reported, and the American Red Cross was called to the scene to help the occupants who were displaced. The cause of this fire was determined to be accidental.