Eric Frost presents “Home Safety and Burglary Prevention”

Yuma, Arizona - Learn home theft prevention tips at the Main Library! On Monday, January 8th, retired Yuma County Sheriff’s Office Detective Eric Frost will present “Home Safety and Burglary Prevention” at 2:00 p.m. at the Main Library. One of the easiest crimes to prevent -- burglary -- is also one of the most common.

Somewhere in the U.S., there's a burglary committed every 15 seconds. If it happens at your home, you lose more than a few possessions. A break-in, even when you're not there, has a major impact on you and your family's sense of safety and well-being. There are a lot of things you can do to boost home security and make your house burglary resistant. During this presentation, you will learn tips to help you keep your family safe, and your home and its contents intact. There is no charge to attend.



Eric Frost graduated from Central Arizona Regional Law Officers Academy in 2006, and was hired by the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office. During his tenure as a Deputy Sheriff, he worked as a Hostage Negotiator on the Crisis Management Unit, Special Operator on the Special Response Team, Gang Officer, and Narcotics Officer on the Yuma County Narcotics Task Force. From 2010-2015, Mr. Frost supervised the Criminal Investigations Division as Lead Detective, and had a 100% solvability rate on homicides and attempted homicides. During his career with the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, he received the Outstanding Achievement award, Agitator of the Year, Special Merit award, and Officer of the Year.



In October 2016, Mr. Frost had to retire from the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office after being seriously injured on duty. After retiring, he launched Eric Frost Consulting to teach companies, small businesses, families, schools, and winter visitors to protect their property, loved ones, employees, customers and themselves. For more information, visit www.ericfrostconsulting.com



The Main Library is located at 2951 S 21st Drive. For more information, call (928) 782-1871.