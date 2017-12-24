Border Patrol Agents Stop Human Smuggling Attempt

Yuma, Arizona - Yuma Station Border Patrol agents arrested one U.S. citizen, and four illegal aliens from Mexico following a brief vehicle pursuit west of Yuma, near Morelos Dam, late Tuesday.

Agents patrolling near the dam observed several subjects run to, and enter, a Chevrolet Suburban stopped near County 9th Road. When agents approached the vehicle to investigate, the driver sped away. A short time later, the vehicle came to a stop and the subjects attempted to flee to Mexico on foot. Agents quickly arrested all five subjects and seized the vehicle for processing in accordance with Yuma Sector guidelines.

