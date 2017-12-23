City of Yuma Road Report

Yuma, Arizona - City of Yuma Road Report, December 22. A weekly list of City projects or encroachment permits authorized by the City of Yuma affecting busy streets.

Westbound I-8 - Caltrans

Caltrans closed the right lane of westbound Insterstate 8 (I-8) from Giss Parkway to approximately Sidewinder Road effective Friday, Dec. 22, to repair a bridge expansion joint over the Colorado River. This lane closure begins in Yuma and crosses over into California. It will be in place for approximately a month. Motorists may experience delays. More details will be included in the web version of this Road Report as soon as they become available.

Main Street, 2nd to 3rd - SW Gas

Gas service replacement will take place on Main Street between 2nd Street and 3rd Street. Current scheduled dates are 5 a.m. Dec. 27 through end of business Dec. 28. The contractor will be contacting customers and affected businesses directly.

Ridgeview Drive, 22nd St.

A contractor will be working along Ridgeview Drive, requiring a closure of that roadway between 22nd Street and Parkway Drive. The road closure will be in place starting the morning of Dec. 26 through Jan. 12. Signs will be posted for approaching traffic to alert them to the road closure and show them to detours, such as 14th Avenue.

4th Avenue, 20th Place - complete

The roadway is to open by end of day on Dec. 22, 2017.

I-8, Araby Road - ADOT (new work)

Drivers on Araby Road south of Interstate 8 will see occasional delays next week as Arizona Department of Transportation crews install a new radar detection system to regulate the traffic signals at Araby and 32nd Street. The radar detection system will replace an aging loop detection system in the pavement at the intersection.

Periodic lane restrictions are expected during the work, which is scheduled for 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. starting Monday, Dec. 18, and continuing through Friday, Dec. 22. Signal timing in the intersection may also be altered during the work. Drivers should approach the intersection with caution.

The site is just south of the Araby Road interchange with I-8. Work on the project to replace signalized intersections with modern roundabouts is on hold until spring to accommodate commercial vehicles hauling winter produce.

Arizona Avenue, 16th-20th streets

Century Link will be accessing manholes on Arizona Avenue. Locations are just north of 16th Street and at 20th Street. Lane restrictions will be in effect in work zones.

28th Street, near 4th Avenue

Crews will need access to a manhole off of 4th Avenue, at a location between 28th and 29th streets, which will lead to a partial road closure on 28th Street while the project is underway. The project will also require some overhead utility work in the area. The project is slated to take place between Nov. 9 and Jan. 9. Signs will be posted in the area to alert traffic to the work zone and the lane closure.

13th Street, near 2nd Avenue

A project to tap into existing sewers, water lines and storm drains will lead to the closure of 13th Street between 1st Avenue and 2nd Avenue to begin as early as Oct. 27 and to end by Jan. 31. Signs will be posted while the work is underway to alert drivers of the road closure and of detours in the area, such as going through 2nd Avenue to 12th Street or using 1st Avenue.

County 14th Street, Avenues 4E - 5E

There will be a road closure on County 14th Street (56th Street) between Avenue 4E and Avenue 5E for a total of no more than 90 days as set up gas service for a new facility. The project is anticipated to begin as early as Oct. 27 and is to be completed by Jan. 31. When crews are in the work zone, signs will be posted to alert drivers of the closure along County 14th Street as they approach the area. Signs will also be set up in the area to show drivers through to detours.

3rd Avenue, 9th Street - SW Gas

Crews will be replacing a gas main line located near 3rd Avenue and 9th Street. The work is anticipated to end by Dec. 28. While work is underway to replace the gas line, 9th Street will be closed between Orange Avenue and 2nd Avenue. No right turns will be allowed for drivers on Orange Avenue in either direction. Additionally, 3rd Avenue will be closed between 8th and 9th streets. Signs will be posted to alert drivers to the work zone. Northbound and southbound traffic can detour using 4th or 2nd avenues, and westbound and eastbound traffic can detour through 8th or 10th streets.

3rd Street, 13th Avenue

13th Avenue will be closed between 3rd and 2nd streets for a groundbed replacement. Traffic on 3rd Street will not be able to turn onto 13th Avenue while the project is underway, and instead will be asked to detour through 14th or 15th streets. The road is anticipated to reopen by the end of January 2018.

I-8 west of 4th Ave. - Caltrans (updated)

Caltrans crews continue to work on the reconstruction of Interstate-8 in Imperial County, west of Yuma. Recently, crews reduced traffic to a single lane on westbound I-8 between Sidewinder Road and about a mile west of Ogilby Road. Both travel directions have been switched to the I-8 eastbound lanes divided by k-rail. In addition, the westbound on- and off-ramps at Ogilby Road (exit 159) are closed to traffic. Signs have been placed to alert motorists to the ramp closures and to alternate routes.

The I-8 Corridor is a major pavement rehabilitation project consisting of five segments that will construct Continuously Reinforced Concrete Pavement (CRCP) over 48 miles on Interstate 8 in Imperial County. The work will result in a long-lasting superior roadway, capable of withstanding the heaviest traffic loads. Construction began in 2016 on three of the five segments. Work will be completed by 2019.

4th Avenue gateway - ADOT

ADOT is making improvements to the state facility at 4th Avenue and 1st Street. Lane restrictions are in place. The $773,000 improvement project will last approximately seven months. ADOT will add a right-turn lane and a 10-ft. wide, colored-concrete shared-use path from 1st Avenue along the east side of 4th Avenue to the existing Yuma Canal Bridge. The project also includes upgrading and refurnishing existing lighting, installing signage, landscaping and rehabilitating the Yuma Crossing concrete historic land marker.

Winsor Avenue area - SW Gas

Southwest Gas will be conducting gas main replacement along Winsor Avenue, Torrey Pine Circle and Laguna Place, reducing lanes on those streets in work zones. Work is expected to be complete by Dec. 26.

City Street Maintenance

Asphalt maintenance crews will conduct operations in the following locations during the week of Dec. 25-29 as well as the week of Jan. 1-5: