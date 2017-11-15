Recent Fires generate concerns

Yuma, Arizona - Recently there have been some fires in Yuma that were intentionally set or otherwise appeared suspicious. Some may have been accidental and others just unknown. Whether they are intentionally set to do harm, or not, these types of fires are everyone’s concern.

Every year tens of thousands of fires occur in the United States under suspicious circumstances (many determined to be intentionally set). These fires result in hundreds of deaths and hundreds of millions of dollars in property damage, causing higher insurance costs for everyone.

You can help your police and fire departments, and help protect your homes and families, when you report suspicious circumstances and persons immediately. Be aware of people hanging around vacant buildings (or acting like they are trying to hide from view) or in business areas (or parks!) after hours (especially late at night). Reporting this type of suspicious activity to the police immediately (9-1-1) can prevent crimes and even save lives.

If you have information about arson (or other) crimes, contact the police department. Information can also be provided anonymously (plus possible cash reward of up to $1000) through the Silent Witness tip line at 78-CRIME (782-7463).