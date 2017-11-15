Vehicle vs House on the 1900 block of S 33rd Drive

Yuma, Arizona - This morning, at 12:17 a.m., officers responded to the area of the 1900 block of S 33rd Drive, in reference to a vehicle colliding with a house.

Initial investigation revealed that 20 year old Tia Hebert was driving eastbound on 20th Street when she lost control of the vehicle, went through a brick wall, and collided with a residence in the 1900 block of S 33rd Drive. Substantial structural damage was caused to the residence. Hebert was arrested and booked into the Yuma County Adult Detention Center.

Alcohol appears to be a factor.

No occupants of the residence reported any injuries.

This case is currently under investigation.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please call Detective E. Carrillo at the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.