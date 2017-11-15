Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety 2017 Grant

Yuma, Arizona - The Yuma Police Department was awarded several grants from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS). A portion of the grant money was used to purchase new equipment. The rest was used to cover overtime costs for Selective Traffic Enforcement Programs and DUI / Impaired Driving Enforcement Details.

The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety awarded the Yuma Police Department a total of $54,300.00 in grant funding for equipment. The department used this money to purchase new LIDAR units, Portable Breath Test devices (PBT), 1 police motorcycle, and 1 message board trailer that is being used for speed display and posting important messages for the motoring community.

The Yuma Police Department was also awarded a total of $30,000.00 in grant funding to cover the cost of officers’ overtime expenses. This grant money was used for Selective Traffic Enforcement Programs and for DUI / Impaired Driving Enforcement details.

The Yuma Police Department takes a strong proactive approach to enforcing DUI / impaired driving and traffic law violations. With the assistance of the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, the Yuma Police Department can continue to make our community a safer place to travel in.