Saving money matters

Yuma, Arizona - Do you feel like your income isn’t keeping up with your expenses, or just want to learn new ways to save money? In December 2017, the Yuma Main Library is offering a financial workshop and information session for individuals who want to discover ways to make their money go further. There is no charge to attend.

Saturday, December 9th @ 1:00-2:30 p.m.

Finance Workshop: Saving on a Restrictive Budget

Do you live on a restrictive budget or have questions about how you can make your money go further? This financial workshop will participants to gain a better understanding of where your money goes and how to make it last longer through various exercises and organizational tools.



Saturday, December 30th ● 1:00-2:30 p.m.

Finance Information Session: Individual Tax Deductions & Credits

Did you know that tax time is a great way to get ahead and save money? Learn about each of the individual tax deductions and credits you might be eligible for at tax time to help save money or get ahead next year.



The Main Library is located at 2951 S 21st Drive. For more information, call (928) 782-1871.