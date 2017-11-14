Eric Frost will present “The Dangers of Social Media”

Yuma, Arizona - On Monday, December 4th, retired Yuma County Sheriff’s Office Detective Eric Frost will present “The Dangers of Social Media” at 2:00 p.m. at the Main Library. Learn how to keep yourself, your family, your job and your assets secure. Parents will learn what information can make kids easy targets for online predators, and what may cause problems in the future when applying for college or employment.

There is no charge to attend.



Eric Frost graduated from Central Arizona Regional Law Officers Academy in 2006, and was hired by the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office. During his tenure as a Deputy Sheriff, he worked as a Hostage Negotiator on the Crisis Management Unit, Special Operator on the Special Response Team, Gang Officer, and Narcotics Officer on the Yuma County Narcotics Task Force. From 2010-2015, Mr. Frost supervised the Criminal Investigations Division as Lead Detective, and had a 100% solvability rate on homicides and attempted homicides. During his career with the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, he received the Outstanding Achievement award, Agitator of the Year, Special Merit award, and Officer of the Year.



In October 2016, Mr. Frost had to retire from the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office after being seriously injured on duty. After retiring, he launched Eric Frost Consulting to teach companies, small businesses, families, schools, and winter visitors to protect their property, loved ones, employees, customers and themselves. For more information, visit www.ericfrostconsulting.com



The Main Library is located at 2951 S 21st Drive. For more information, call (928) 782-1871