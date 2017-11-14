Aspiring entrepreneurs are invited

Yuma, Arizona - Aspiring entrepreneurs are invited to attend the following sessions at the Coworking Oasis, Yuma’s first coworking space! The Coworking Oasis is located on the second floor of the Main Library, 2951 S 21st Drive.

Please note, the library will be closed Monday, December 25th, for Christmas, and Monday, January 1st, for New Year’s Day.



Friday, December 1st @ 11:00 a.m.

Windows 10 Class

Learn the basics of the Windows 10 interface, how to find older menus and options originally from Windows 7, how to make changes to your settings and profile for everyday use, and more.



Monday, December 4th & 11th ● 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Drop-In Business Assistance

Get help with reference questions and business resources! Stop by the Information Desk on the first or second floor to ask for assistance.



Tuesday, December 5th, 12th, 19th, 26th ● 1:00- 3:00 p.m.

SBDC Business Mentoring

Counselors from the AWC Small Business Development Center (SBDC) will be onsite to provide evaluation and guidance for established small businesses and those just getting started. If you have an idea and don’t know where to start, mentoring can help you fast-track your plans!



Wednesday, December 6th & 27th ● 1:00-3:00 p.m.

Business Skills Training

Watch online webinars, video training, and resources covering a variety of business topics in the Coworking Oasis media center. To register, e-mail This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.



Saturday, December 9th @ 1:00-2:30 p.m.

Finance Workshop: Saving on a Restrictive Budget

Do you live on a restrictive budget or have questions about how you can make your money go further? This financial workshop will participants to gain a better understanding of where your money goes and how to make it last longer through various exercises and organizational tools.



Tuesday, December 12th ● 6:00-7:00 p.m.

MS Excel

Learn how to use the spreadsheet program to track different projects. (One session class; basic computer skills are required.)



Thursday, December 14th & 28th ● 1:00-3:00 p.m.

Drop-In Job Help

Get help with online searches, resume writing, and other job search tools. Requests for specific topics can be e-mailed to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.



Saturday, December 16th ● 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Introduction to WordPress Workshop

Business Librarian Andrew Zollman shares tips for building a website in WordPress. Participants will create a basic webpage during the workshop. Space is limited to 12 people.



Saturday, December 30th ● 1:00 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Finance Information Session: Individual Tax Deductions & Credits

Did you know that tax time is a great way to get ahead and save money? Learn about each of the individual tax deductions and credits you might be eligible for at tax time to help save money or get ahead next year.



For more information, contact Andrew Zollman, Business Librarian, at (928) 373-6480 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . There is no charge to attend any program.



The Coworking Oasis was funded in part by the State Grants in Aid Program through the Arizona State Library, Archives, and Public Records Agency.