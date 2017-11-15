AWC to Celebrate Students at University Transfer Signing Day

Yuma, Arizona - Arizona Western College Transfer Services, in collaboration with the AWC Foundation, AWC Alumni Association and the KEYS program, will be celebrating students at University Transfer Signing Day on Thursday, November 30. The event will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the 3C Breezeway on the Yuma Campus.

AWC students who will be transferring to Arizona State University, University of Arizona, or Northern Arizona University in the spring will be recognized by institution representatives, who will also be available to respond to student inquiries.

There will be drawings for gift baskets with college life necessities in addition to photo opportunities with mascots and university colors. Family and friends are welcome and encouraged to attend.

For more information, please contact Transfer Services at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or at (928) 344-7638.