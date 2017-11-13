CTE Presents Lunch & Learn on Regional Collaborations

Yuma, Arizona - Arizona Western College’s Center for Teaching Effectiveness (CTE) will be holding a Lunch & Learn on Tuesday, Nov. 21, from 12:15 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Dr. Linda Elliott-Nelson, AWC Vice President for Learning Services, will be discussing examples of regional collaborations and how they have impacted border communities. Regional collaborations can lead to social change and benefits in areas of global and regional trade, transportation and infrastructure, healthcare and medical tourism, and education.

This Lunch & Learn event is part of a monthly speaker and discussion training series for AWC faculty and Learning Services Support Staff, highlighting interdisciplinary perspectives on this year’s CTE theme of a “Socially Just World.”

Employees should RSVP if they're interested in attending this event, which will be held in the CTE alcove. Lunch will be provided for the first 15 participants.