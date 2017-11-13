CTE Presents Lunch & Learn on Amoeba Project

Yuma, Arizona - Arizona Western College’s Center for Teaching Effectiveness (CTE) will be holding a Lunch & Learn on Tuesday, November 14, from 12:15 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Luis Martinez, AWC Associate Professor of Mathematics, will be presenting on the Amoeba Project, an initiative that aims to create and enforce a vehicle-free inner campus, including maintenance trucks, delivery trucks, golf carts, and even bicycles. Only police would be able to drive through the amoeba, and only for emergencies. An example of an amoeba campus is ASU Tempe, where all vehicles have to drive around the amoeba rather than through it.

“The Amoeba project is an initiative within the planning stages,” said Liz Renaud, Director for CTE. “This Lunch & Learn will be an open conversation about the initiative.”

This Lunch & Learn event is part of a monthly speaker and discussion training series for AWC faculty and Learning Services Support Staff, highlighting interdisciplinary perspectives on this year’s CTE theme of a “Socially Just World.”

Employees should RSVP to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. if they’re interested in attending this event, which will be held in the CTE alcove. Lunch will be provided for the first 15 participants.