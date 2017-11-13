North End Art Walk pairs artists, merchants downtown

Yuma, Arizona - Yuma's arts community will team up with downtown businesses during the North End Art Walk, 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, November 17, in various participating locations across Yuma's Historic North End.

Billed as an evening of fine art, music and culture, the Art Walk is a sidewalk-style art sale with artists selling their works in and outside downtown merchants. Over 50 artists are participating, representing all forms of media.

Individual artists are paired with a North End business, giving residents and visitors a chance to ask questions of either or both about their offerings.

“This is a great opportunity to meet and support local artists and support local businesses,” said Arts and Culture Program Manager Lindsay Benacka. “It is also a great way to shop small and local for the upcoming holiday season.”

Artists will showcase their work in ceramics, jewelry, prints and canvases, calligraphy, photography, glass and mixed media. The evening will also feature musical performances.

The North End Art Walk is supported in part by the City’s Ad Hoc Public Art Committee and the Parks, Arts and Recreation Commission.

For more information on the North End Art Walk please contact the Yuma Art Center at 928-373-5202 or visit them at 254 S. Main St. in Yuma.