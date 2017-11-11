Armed Robbery at Party Time Market

Yuma, Arizona - This morning, at 9:59 am, Yuma Police Department Officers were dispatched to Party Time Market at 595 West 1st Street in reference to an Armed Robbery.

The Investigation revealed that an unknown heavy set male wearing a gray hoodie, black sweat pants and a bandanna covering his face entered the business. He walked to the front registers and demanded money while pointing a handgun at the clerk. The clerk gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of money and the suspect fled the area on foot. The clerk did not receive any injuries.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime to remain anonymous.