Veterans Day Parade road closure

Yuma, Arizona - The Yuma Police Department wants to remind our community that on Saturday, November 11th the Veterans Day Parade will be taking place on 4th Avenue.

We will be closing down 4th Avenue from 16th Street to Catalina Drive starting at 7:00 a.m. and will open it back up around 11:30 a.m. Please allow yourself extra time for an alternate route if you normally use 4th Avenue or planned to use 4th Avenue this coming Saturday morning.