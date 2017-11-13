Discover Yuma’s movie history

Yuma, Arizona - Discover Yuma’s movie history at Yuma County Libraries when Librarian Jim Patrick presents “Filmed in Yuma.” Yuma and the Imperial Sand Dunes have graced the silver screen for over a century, serving as scene locales in silent films, Hollywood classics, and independent movies. Learn about top filming locations, find out which actors and directors have worked in Yuma, and enjoy some behind-the-scenes stories!

There is no charge to attend.



Friday, December 1st @ 10:30 a.m.

Foothills Library, 13226 E South Frontage Road

(928) 342-1640



Wednesday, December 6th @ 2:00 p.m.

Somerton Library, 240 Canal Street

(928) 627-2149