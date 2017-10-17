“Inglés Básico” - Basic English

Yuma, Arizona - “Inglés Básico” (Basic English) for adults is offered Tuesdays and Fridays at 3:00 p.m. at the Heritage Library. These sessions, led by instructor Marinacia Linares, are an opportunity for English learners to work together and practice basic vocabulary.

Please note, the library will be closed on Thursday, November 23rd, and Friday, November 24th, for Thanksgiving.



Friday, November 3rd, 10th, 17th

Tuesday, November 7th, 14th, 21st, 28th



There is no charge to attend; however, space is limited. For more information, call Saul Robles at (928) 373-6486.



The Heritage Library is located at 350 S Third Avenue.