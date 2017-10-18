AWC Majors Fair November 1st

Yuma, Arizona - The Arizona Western College Majors Fair will be on Wednesday, November 1st from 9am to 1pm in the Schoening Conference Center (3C) on the Yuma Campus. This event informs AWC students and high school seniors about the more than 60 academic disciplines available at AWC and encourage them to begin the process of selecting a major.

Staff representing the college's degree and certificate programs as well as Student Services departments, such as Admissions and Financial Aid, will be on hand to provide information and answer questions. AWC’s three university partners: Arizona State University, Northern Arizona University, and the University of Arizona will also be in attendance.

For more information, please contact Mel Parker, Career Services Coordinator, at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or (928) 344-7603.