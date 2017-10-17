Autism Parents Networking, a bilingual support group

Yuma, Arizona - Parents and caregivers are invited to the Heritage Library at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, November 4th, 18th, and 25th for Autism Parents Networking, a bilingual support group for those who care for children on the autism spectrum. Share tips and experiences and learn about services available in Yuma County.

There is no charge to attend. Please bring your child for an autism-friendly activity!



Please note, the library will be closed on Saturday, November 11th, for Veterans Day.



The Heritage Library is located at 350 S Third Avenue. For more information, call (928) 783-5415.