Yuma, Arizona - Teens ages 13-18 are invited to the Heritage Library for anime, gaming, and more!

There is no charge to attend.



Please note, the library will be closed on Saturday, November 11th, for Veterans Day, and will also be closed Thursday, November 23rd, and Friday, November 24th, for Thanksgiving.



Wednesday, November 1st, 8th, 15th, 22nd, 29th @ 3:30 p.m.

Teen Gaming

Bring your friends and join us for video games, board games, and pen-and-paper role-playing games!



Thursday, November 2nd, 9th, 16th, 30th @ 3:30 p.m.

Teen Movies

Enjoy a different movie every week! For a list of titles, call (928) 783-5415.



Tuesday, November 7th, 14th, 21st, 28th @ 3:30 p.m.

Anime Club

Meet other anime fans, check out the library’s anime and manga collections, and vote on what to watch.



The Heritage Library is located at 350 S Third Avenue. For more information, call (928) 783-5415.