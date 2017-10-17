Storytime, crafts, family movies, and more at the Heritage Library

Yuma, Arizona - Children of all ages can enjoy storytime, crafts, family movies, and more at the Heritage Library!

There is no charge to attend.



Please note, the library will be closed on Saturday, November 11th, for Veterans Day, and will also be closed Thursday, November 23rd, and Friday, November 24th, for Thanksgiving.



Wednesday, November 1st, 8th, 15th, 22nd, 29th @ 11:00 a.m.

BabyTime

Parents and children ages 2 and under can enjoy songs, rhymes, stories, and playtime with other babies!



Thursday, November 2nd, 9th, 16th, 30th @ 11:00 a.m.

Storytime

Kids ages 2+ can enjoy stories and songs with their favorite adult.



Saturday, November 4th @ 10:30 a.m.

Kids Coloring Club

Show off your artistic talents and join us for coloring fun.



Thursday, November 9th @ 4:00 p.m.

Tween Time

Tweens ages 8-12 years old are invited to participate in a variety of fun activities regarding science, technology, engineering, arts and math!



Wednesday, November 15th @ 4:00 p.m.

Family Game Night

Enjoy playing popular board games with your family! All ages welcome.



Saturday, November 18th @ 10:30 a.m.

D.I.Y. Birdfeeders

Feed the birds this winter using this do-it-yourself birdfeeder! (Ages 12 and younger)



Saturday, November 25th @ 10:30 a.m.

LEGO Club

Children of all ages can have fun building with Lego and Duplo blocks!



The Heritage Library is located at 350 S Third Avenue. For more information, call (928) 783-5415.