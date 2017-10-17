Need help preparing for the Citizenship exam?

Yuma, Arizona - Need help preparing for the Citizenship exam? Beginning Wednesday, November 1st, the Main Library will host “100 Civics Questions” from 9:00-11:00 a.m. every Wednesday through December 13th. Instructor Jo Ann Ordway will review questions and answers from the U.S. Civics test during each session. Instruction will be offered in English.

There is no charge to attend; however, space is limited and registration is required. E-mail Lourdes Rose at to register.



The Main Library is located at 2951 S 21st Drive. For more information, call (928) 782-1871.