National Novel Writing Month

Yuma, Arizona - 50,000 words. One month. Observed every November, National Novel Writing Month is a fun, seat-of-your-pants approach to novel writing! Participants begin writing on November 1st. The goal is to write a 50,000 word, (approximately 175 page) novel by 11:59:59, November 30th.

This year, aspiring authors are invited to attend “NaNoWriMo” kickoff events, weekly write-ins, and finale celebrations at the Main and Foothills libraries.



National Novel Writing Month Kickoff

All writers are invited to attend National Novel Writing Month Kickoff Parties! Local writers Chris Howard and Melissa Stephens will be on-hand to welcome you to the program and help you register at the official website, http://www.nanowrimo.org/.

Foothills Library ● Tuesday, October 31st ● 5:00-7:00 p.m.

Main Library ● Saturday, November 4th ● 3:00-5:00 p.m.



Write-ins

Need a place to write? Bring your preferred writing tools to the Foothills or Main Library and work on your novel surrounded by other local writers.

Foothills Library ●Thursday, November 2nd, 9th, 16th ● 5:00-6:00 p.m.

Main Library ● Saturday, November 18th & 25th ● 10:00-11:00 a.m.



Thank God It’s Over!

You survived! Celebrate a month of hard work with your fellow NaNoWriMo writers!

Foothills Library ● Friday, December 1st● 3:00-5:00 p.m.

Main Library ● Saturday, December 2nd ● 3:00-5:00 p.m.



The Main Library is located at 2951 S 21st Drive. For more information, call (928) 782-1871.