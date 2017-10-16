College Goal FAFSA event helps students get money for college

Yuma, Arizona - AWC’s Office of Financial Aid and the Arizona Commission for Postsecondary Education (ACPE) are teaming up for their annual College Goal FAFSA event.

All college bound students are encouraged to attend College Goal FAFSA on Saturday, Nov. 4, in Meeting Room A at the Yuma Main Library, 2951 S. 21st Drive, from 1 to 3 p.m.

New and continuing students planning to attend any college/university during the 2018-2019 school year will receive FREE help to complete the FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid). There will be computers with internet connection to access the FAFSA online and financial aid professionals to offer information in both English and Spanish.

The purpose of College Goal FAFSA is to assist students, especially minority and first generation college applicants, in completing the FAFSA, which is their first step toward accessing postsecondary education.

Advocates of higher education report that every year about 2 million students who may be eligible for aid do not complete their FAFSA. Consequently, recent data by the U.S. Department of Education shows that approximately 30% of high school graduates in Yuma County are part of that statistic.

Students are now able to complete their FAFSA as early as October 1, because they will be using tax information from two years prior (2016 taxes). FAFSA is still seen by many as a daunting first step toward towards college/university, which is why all students are encourage to attend this event.

ACPE’s mission is to expand access and increase success in postsecondary education for Arizona. Visit www.collegegoal.az.gov for more information about College Goal FAFSA.