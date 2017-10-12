Fire Prevention Week Open House

Yuma, Arizona - Watch for Yuma Fire Department personnel, along with other area firefighters at many school activities, special events, and charity fundraisers throughout the month of October. Also, be our guest on Saturday October 14th (9:00 am till Noon) for the 3rd Annual YFD Fire Prevention Week Open House at the Public Safety Training Facility (3575 S. Avenue 4E).

Come out and meet your local firefighters. Watch live demonstrations of the tools and equipment used on emergency scenes. Demonstrations will include firefighting, rope rescue/ rappelling, and other emergency techniques. Firefighting and rescue vehicles will also be on display with YFD personnel on hand to answer your questions.

As our great “winter” weather starts to set in, our streets will become more and more crowded. Leave more time to get where you want to go, so you don’t feel you have to rush to get there. Plan your route to avoid congested areas. Leave plenty of space between you and the vehicle in from of you. Avoid distractions ….NO Texting and driving! Yield to emergency vehicles, pull as far to the right as possible and then STOP! Let’s all enjoy the great weather and remember to “Drive to Arrive!”

For more information about fire and injury prevention classes we offer, contact the Yuma Fire Department Public Information Office at 928-373-4855.