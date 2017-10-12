“Scary & Safe Trick or Treat” at the Yuma County Fairgrounds

Yuma, Arizona - The Yuma Police Department, with help from the Yuma County Fair Inc., is pleased to announce the “Scary & Safe Trick or Treat” at the Yuma County Fairgrounds on Halloween night from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm.

This is a tradition we have renewed for the benefit of the children of Yuma and hope to continue it for many years to come.

Local, state, tribal and federal public safety agencies, along with businesses and local non-profit organizations, will come together at the Yuma County Fairgrounds to give away “tricks or treats”.

Admission fee is $1 per person. Hotdogs, chips and water will be sold at $2.00 the combo. All proceeds will be donated to the Arizona Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics.